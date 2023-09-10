AMITABH KANT THE MAN WHO UNITED G20 NATIONS IN UNPRECEDENTED CONSENSUS IN NEW DELHI DECLARATION

New Delhi: One day after the individual, who skilfully paved the way for the G20 nations to achieve an unprecedented consensus in the New Delhi declaration was Amitabh Kant. India's G20 Sherpa played an integral role throughout the entire process, from discussions to arrangements, receiving commendation not only from the Prime Minister but also from members of the opposition.

In a historic display of diplomatic prowess and resolute determination, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, has orchestrated an extraordinary feat. After an exhaustive 200-hour marathon of negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and the careful refinement of 15 drafts, the G20 nations have reached an unparalleled consensus. The New Delhi Declaration, a testament to Kant's strategic leadership, is now celebrated as a momentous victory for India on the international stage.

Amitabh Kant assumed his role as India's G20 Sherpa in July last year, several months before India took over the G20 Presidency. When Kant moved to Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, which houses the G20 secretariat, it was a desolate place. His immediate domestic task was to assemble a team of officers, consultants, and domain experts while engaging various stakeholders to prepare for the diplomatic event. Simultaneously, on the global stage, he had to navigate India's interests in a polarized world following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the G20 Leaders' Summit 2022, under Indonesia's Presidency, looming just months away. Kant played a pivotal role in forging consensus among the sherpas of the G20 member countries in crafting the G20 Bali Declaration (November 15-16, 2022), echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary call for an 'era of peace.'

The New Delhi Declaration is a testament to Kant's strategic leadership, embodying his vision for India's role on the global stage. The declaration, adopted unanimously by G20 leaders, is a comprehensive and forward-looking document that addresses key global challenges, including climate change, pandemic preparedness, and economic recovery. It reflects India's commitment to multilateralism and its dedication to fostering international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced the successful consensus-building effort, showered praise on his team, declaring, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."

Amitabh Kant's journey to this remarkable diplomatic achievement is as inspiring as the outcome itself. Born on March 1, 1956, Kant's educational background laid the foundation for a distinguished career in public service. He attended Modern School, Delhi, and earned a degree in Economics (Hons.) from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He furthered his academic pursuits with an M.A. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was recognized as a Chevening Scholar.

Kant's Indian Administrative Service (IAS) career commenced in the Kerala cadre, where he served as the sub-collector of Thalassery. His exceptional administrative acumen quickly earned him recognition, and in India Today's High & Mighty rankings of 2019, Kant was listed as one of the most powerful individuals in India, falling under the category of "The Supercrats - India's Top Bureaucrats," alongside other influential bureaucrats like Nripendra Misra and Ajit Doval. Currently, Kant holds the prestigious position of being India's emissary at the G20.

Under India's G20 Presidency and Kant's adept guidance, a multitude of initiatives took centre stage, transforming the diplomatic landscape. Ministerial and Engagement Group meetings, as well as Sherpa sessions, became platforms for thought-provoking discussions. The G20 Think20 summits, Global Tech Summits, Health20 summits, Pharma20 Summits, and G20 Startup20 events encapsulated the diverse and dynamic nature of the G20's agenda.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Kant's diplomatic efforts was his negotiation with global giants China and Russia to reach a consensus on a joint communique from G20 leaders regarding the bloc's stance on the Ukraine war.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended Kant's prowess in this arena, stating that it was a "proud moment" for India at the G20. In a tweet, Tharoor said, "Well done @amitabhk87! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS! 'Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got the final draft,' says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!"