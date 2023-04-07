AMIT SHAH SLAMS OPPOSITION FOR DISRUPTING PARLIAMENT PROCEEDINGS OVER RAHULS DISQUALIFICATION

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kaushambi district on Friday. The Union Minister inaugurated the Kaushambi festival here.

Addressing a meeting, Shah said, "People will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics which are in danger." Speaking about the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, Shah said, " The session ended on Thursday. Never in the history of independent India had the budget session gone without proper discussions and proceedings. Opposition members did not let Parliament function, the reason was Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member."

Also read: This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy: Rahul

Amit Shah said, "Modiji has done so much for the country. Even after this, Congress made derogatory remarks against Modi. Every time Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made unsavoury remarks against PM Modi, the public strengthened the party. The people always supported BJP." Many BJP leaders, including Brajesh Pathak, Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry, were also present at the event.

On March 23, a court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remarks. However, he was granted bail and the sentence was suspended for 3 days to appeal in a higher court. The next day, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.