New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a highlevel meeting here in the national capital The meeting started at 3 pm at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home AffairsNational Security Advisor Ajit Doval Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces were present at the meetingDirector Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka RampAW chief Samant Kumar Goel National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta and Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen also attended the meetingSimilar meetings have been chaired by the Home Minister from time to time to review the status of JK where several civilians and security force personnel are being targeted by militants over the years and several personnel has lost lives in such attacksSenior officials of the Government of India including the officers from JK also attend the meetings The Home Minister in his threeday visit to JK in October last year had also reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory Shah also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28 2022 over the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ANI