New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was cleared in Lok Sabha after a walkout of the Opposition. In the Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats, out of which 8 are currently vacant. This means the current strength is 237. Thus, the majority mark to pass the Bill in the Upper House will be 119. On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties that have extended support to the AAP, including the Congress, is 107. YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have extended their support to the bill.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 112 seats. With support from BJD's 9 seats, YSRCP's 9 seats, and TDP's 1 seat, the total will reach 131 seats, paving the way for the bill to be passed in the Upper House.", "Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance. The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees. Earlier on the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House to 2 pm after disruptions reigned over the agenda of the legislative business after the papers were laid on the table. Congress leader KC Venugopal who was present in the House raised a point of order soon after a motion to pardon Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil's suspension was revoked. Certain remarks made by Venugopal related to the Manipur situation were expunged by the Chairman who said nothing will go on record amid huge sloganeering by the Opposition members. He urged the Opposition to keep calm. (With agency inputs)