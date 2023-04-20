AMIT SHAH CHAIRS MEETING OF SHANGHAI COOPERATION ORGANIZATION

New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Head of Departments of MemberStates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO in New Delhi dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situationsSCO an intergovernmental organization established in 2001 comprises eight member states India China Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Pakistan Russia Tajikistan and UzbekistanSince its accession as a fullfledged Member State in 2017 India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation India is focusing on initiating proposals for the mutual benefit of the SCO Member States Observers and Dialogue PartnersDuring the meeting of Heads of Departments of SCO Member States for prevention and elimination of emergency situations the delegates from SCO member states shared information relating to largescale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle themThe delegates will also share views on the innovative practices technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCOBased on these deliberations the MemberStates enhanced cooperation in the field of preparedness and emergency response and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and manmade disasters within the framework of the SCOParticipants also discussed and approved the Action plan for the implementation of the Agreement between the SCO memberstates on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situation in 20232025 The action plan contributes to stepping up cooperation in dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations among SCO MemberStatesUnder the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forumIndia assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand Uzbekistan As the current Chair India will host the next Summit of the Council of Heads of State this yearIndia became a full member of SCO on June 9 in 2017 There are four Observer States viz Afghanistan Belarus Iran and Mongolia and six dialogue partners Armenia Azerbaijan Cambodia Nepal Sri Lanka and Turkey ANI