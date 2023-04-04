Nalanda (Bihar): Though Nalanda and Rohtas districts in Bihar were reeling under flare ups after Ram Navami procession, a picture of communal amity has emerged from the Nalanda district setting an example of mutual trust and brotherhood. Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a grand procession of Lord Shri Ram on the second day of Ram Navami festival.

The idols of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman and Sita were installed on a chariot during the religious procession. Mohammad Feku was donning the mantle of a charioteer. Jubilant Feku said, "I give respect to all religions. That's why I became Lord Shri Ram's charioteer." Mohammad Feku said, "To set an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, I came forward to become the charioteer of Lord Shri Ram. I was allowed to take part in the religious procession, despite the fact that members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are diehard supporters of Hindutva ideology."

Feku further said, "I have been associated with this profession for the past many years. I used to provide chariot service as well as horses and elephants required for taking out the religious processions. On the day of violence, I was running the chariot and leading the procession from the front. How come the violence broke out and people began scurrying for safety I did not know about it. But, its my earnest appeal to everybody that everybody in society should live in peace and harmony." Mohammad Faku said, " I run my home and hearth, providing chariots, horses and elephants during the religious procession. Besides, I have the utmost respect for all religions and faith. I had never witnessed such an incident in Nalanda ever before."