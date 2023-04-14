Bathinda For the past few days rumour mills were doing rounds that proKhalistani preacher and head of Waris De Punjab Amritpal Singh will be visiting a fair on the occasion of Baisakhi on Friday In view of the speculation a large contingent of the police force was deployed at Talwandi Sabo for the past several days On the occasion of Baisakhi Talwandi Sabo was virtually turned into a fortress Several Sikh leaders raised questions over the police force deployment The SP and DSPrank officials were camping at the spot Police teams from different districts of Punjab were deputed at the fair venue But the event went off without any new development All hopes of the administration regarding the surrender of Amritpal Singh before Takht Sri Damdama Sahib were dashedMeanwhile the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib extended a greeting to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi He said that the devotees who were visiting the fair venue on the occasion of Baisakhi to offer prayers to Guru Sahib were feeling uncomfortable due to the presence of the police force Speaking on the occasion the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the situation in Punjab is peaceful But the Punjab government has been working towards spoiling the atmosphere The AAP government in Punjab have been taking instructions from the Centre By and large the atmosphere is peaceful in the state Some agencies including government are trying to vitiate the atmosphere he said adding We did not see security arrangements of this level in the past