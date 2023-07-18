AMID ECONOMIC CRISIS SRI LANKAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT NEW DELHI TO BOLSTER TIES

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit New Delhi on July 21, amid the island nation reeling under a huge economic crisis. He is visiting New Delhi at the invitation of PM Modi. This will be his first visit to India since assuming the current responsibilities. Ranil's visit is taking place in the backdrop of India extending nearly four billion dollars to the island nation to deal with the economic crisis last year.

India was also Sri Lanka’s first creditor to offer financing assurances to Sri Lanka, ahead of a crucial $3 billion package from the International Monetary Fund. Recently, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was in Sri Lanka to lay the groundwork for the upcoming visit of the Sri Lankan President to New Delhi on July 21. During his visit, the Foreign Minister held talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and said that New Delhi is seeking transformation in ties with Colombo.

During his visit to India, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with the Prime Minister and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest. The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Last week, President Wickremesinghe, also the country's Finance Minister, said that Sri Lanka would want to see the Indian rupee used as much as the US dollar. It is, however, pertinent to note that Sri Lanka was hit by a severe economic crisis in 2022. India is the only country that remained steadfast in providing all possible help to the island nation to deal with the crisis.

India offered Sri Lanka an economic lifeline with dedicated credit lines for fuel and essential items. Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.