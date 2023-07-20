New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inquired about the well-being of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament. This comes after her chartered plane had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal a few days ago due to a technical issue.

In a rare display of political courtesy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked upto Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, on the first day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament and inquired about her health. The Prime Minister’s concern about the veteran Congress leader comes days after her chartered plane made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to a technical snag.

As MPs gathered amid the burning issue of the Manipur situation, PM Modi approached Sonia Gandhi to inquire about her health. In response, Sonia Gandhi reassured him that she was fine. This exchange of pleasantries occurred in the midst of escalating tensions between the ruling BJP government and the opposition.

The Prime Minister is also learnt to have assured Sonia about a discussion on Manipur violence in the House. On the request of Sonia Gandhi, the Prime Minister replied that he will look into it. The Opposition had intensified its attack on the government after a distressing video depicting two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral, highlighting the dire situation in Manipur. The public demanded accountability and action from the government in the face of this heinous incident.

In his address to the Parliament, PM Modi acknowledged the viral video and expressed his condemnation for the appalling act. He also assured the nation that necessary steps would be taken to address the situation in Manipur. However, during his speech, he also brought up incidents of crime against women in Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan, which seemed to be a veiled counterattack on the Congress party. The Congress party criticised his speech, stating that it was belated and insufficient, and accused him of mocking the Congress.

Prior to the Monsoon Session, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi for not addressing the situation in Manipur and accused him of remaining silent on the matter. This had further fueled the political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

The Monsoon Session also marked the first opportunity for the united opposition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to test its strength. The formation of INDIA had triggered a political slugfest, adding to the existing divisions in the Parliament.

Despite these intense political developments, PM Modi's courteous interaction with Sonia Gandhi stood out as a moment of civility in a charged atmosphere. This gesture demonstrated a sense of decorum and respect towards the leader of the opposition, regardless of the ongoing political disagreements.

Notably, a recent photo shared by Rahul Gandhi showed Sonia Gandhi wearing an oxygen mask inside an aircraft. The photo was taken during an emergency landing at Bhopal airport when they were returning from Bengaluru after attending the united opposition's meeting. Despite facing challenging situations, Rahul Gandhi commended his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for remaining composed and graceful under pressure.