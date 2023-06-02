Rahul Gandhi unveils Cong's 2024 winning formula in US

Washington: Amid the BJP's stinging criticism over his purported move to 'defame' India abroad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a US trip, unleashed Opposition's formula to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Gandhi revealed his party's strategy to beat the saffron party while interacting with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Regarding Congress's prospects in the next year's elections, Rahul said he bets big on his party's ground support. "We will do very well in the next election. I think it will surprise people. Just do the math, a united opposition will defeat the BJP on its own," he said.

He also spoke about his party's extensive outreach to stitch an alliance with all anti-BJP parties to fight unitedly against the saffron party. "The opposition is well united. It's obvious from the fact that we are having conversations with all the Opposition parties. I'm satisfied with what's happening. It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required," he said.

Rahul also said that he is confident about a grand Opposition alliance. Gandhi also accused the government of "capturing" institutions, a charge levelled by various opposition leaders in the past and denied by the ruling party. The Congress leader opened up on losing his Parliament membership over his conviction in a defamation case, saying it was "an advantage" for him. "It allows me to redefine myself completely. I think they have given me a gift, frankly. They don't realise it, but they have," he said.