New Delhi: The US State Department spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod on Saturday said that America wants to take the deepening ties between the US and India to newer heights.

The American foreign office spokesperson, who speaks chaste Hindi, before delving into the US and India relationship, spoke about how she developed a fascination for the Hindi language. Margaret MacLeod said that her passion for the Hindi language started when she was preparing for the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) entrance examination.

"At that time, I was learning Hindi and used to listen to Hindi cassettes to hone my skills in the language. During the Diwali vacation, I went to a place where there is a very good language school where I picked up the nuances of the language. While visiting Mumbai and Islamabad during foreign office work or assignments was also helpful to chisel my language skills," Margaret MacLeod told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Explaining the closeness between the two countries for the past ten years, which is also being discussed on the world stage, she said that America and India are democratic countries with several similarities in terms of living values ​​and living bridges. "America is a country of immigrants and Indians and Americans are like a living bridge," she added.

"The warmth between the US and India relationship is a message to the world about how we treat each other and give importance to our relationship. Both are democratic countries and America prefers or gives priority to those countries where voting is given utmost importance. India is a thriving democracy where voting rights are given priority," she said.

In the joint declaration, both countries have decided to work in the field of stem cell technology, women's empowerment through digital technology, critical emerging technology, and defence production sectors as well. We are trying to smoothen rules or regulations in the field of defence production, the US spokesman added.