New Delhi: All India Congress Committee called for an emergency meeting of the Steering Committee on Friday following Rahul Gandhi's two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remarks. Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting. The meeting will be attended by PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held today at AICC Office, New Delhi at 5:00 pm, to discuss the latest political developments.

The party has urged the leaders to attend the meeting at AICC Office and others can join virtually details of which would be shared at 4:00 pm on Saturday. Congress senior leaders said that the court's judgement was a matter of concern for their party and an appointment was being sought with the President after analysing the consequences.

The Congress party has been looking at the latest verdict as part of the various ploys that the ruling BJP is exploring to stop Rahul Gandhi from raising his voice in the Parliament. Against this backdrop, a solidarity march is being planned. Rahul Gandhi has been raising the Adani issue since day one of the Parliament session which is why the BJP members are doing everything possible to stifle the opposition, the Congress leader claimed.

Raising concerns over the 'misuse' of all agencies, Congress alleged that the judiciary is also coming under undue influence. Congress senior leader Venugopal said that different parties were expressing their solidarity in the aftermath of the latest verdict. The Surat court has allowed a month's time for Rahul Gandhi to seek relief in a superior court. As such, the conviction will not affect Rahul's candidature as an MP right now nor impact his future chances to contest elections.

Meanwhile, independent RS MP and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal criticised the BJP government, saying that the legal processes were being used very often to serve political goals. In respect of Rahul Gandhi's sentence for two years, Sibal said it was bizarre.