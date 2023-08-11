ALL COMMUNITIES ARE RESPONSIBLE HATE SPEECH NOT ACCEPTABLE SC SEEKS FOR COMMITTEE TO EXAMINE CASES

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech saying that there has to be harmony and comity between communities and all communities are responsible and nobody can accept it. A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti asked additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, to seek instructions and inform it about the committee by August 18.

The bench observed that there has to be harmony and comity between the communities and all the communities are responsible, while emphasising that hate speech is not acceptable. The bench said it can ask the DGP to constitute a committee, which will receive complaints from SHOs and examine them in connection with content as well as authenticity and then issue appropriate directions to police officers concerned.

Justice Khanna said the problem is the understanding of law at different levels and sensitisation is required. He stressed that this problem has to be solved and nobody can accept hate speech. Nataraj said the law is somehow in some places not working. Khanna said they will be going to court and said, “Why not have an in-built mechanism?”

The bench noted that coming to courts is not a solution while emphasizing an in-built mechanism to deal with the problem of 'hate speech'. Nataraj said the government does not support hate speech. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, cited incitement of violence in speeches delivered following communal clashes in Nuh, Haryana and added that in the meantime, the DGP of police can be given the material (videos regarding hate speech). The bench asked Sibal to collate and send the material to the concerned official.

On the aspect of registration of FIRs, Sibal said the problem is not the registration of FIRs, but what progress is made and arrests made in the matter and said that nothing happens after FIRs are registered. Justice Khanna said there should be a mechanism to check this and the committee must meet periodically and also check on the progress of the investigation after the registration of the FIRs and if there is any laxity, it can be checked.

The apex court was hearing a plea regarding alleged “blatant hate speeches” against a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana. The application has been filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah.