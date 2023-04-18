Mumbai Amidst the rising speculations of Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the BJPShiv Sena government and becoming Eknath Shinde s successor effort has been started to collect signatures from supporting NCP MLAs Ajit has taken signatures of 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs so that the letter of support can be placed before the Governor when the time arrives After rebel Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and took over as the chief minister another political turmoil awaits Maharashtra as it is being contemplated that the Leader of the Opposition and fourtime deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar may join hands with the BJP along with 10 to 15 MLAs from NCP During the day Ajit s banner picture on his Twitter handle was removed Ajit s supporters are likely to meet him in Mumbai MLA Anna Bansode left for Mumbai and is expected to meet Ajit extend his support Similarly MLA Manikrao Kokate is likely to go to Mumbai to support Ajit s initiatives Political analysts feel after Bansode and Kokate more MLAs from NCP may break ranks and join Ajit Meanwhile it has come to light that MLA and former minister Dhananjay Munde was not reachable and it is being speculated that he will also meet Ajit and support him Sources said this apart other prominent leaders who support Ajit are Praful Patel Chagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare It is likely that Ajit is planning to form an independent group on the lines of Eknath Shinde The BJP too are monitoring the political developments of Maharashtra closely Also Read Bhaskar Reddy and Udaykumar played key role in Viveka murder CBIMeanwhile Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut recently said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has told Uddhav Thackeray that his party would never join the BJP Ajit camp MLAs have reportedly met Sharad Pawar and informed him of their intentions If Ajit and other NCP leaders join the BJP it would likely to give a sure victory to NDA as Maharashtra brings 48 seats second highest number of seats after Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha