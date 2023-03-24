Chennai: The Chennai police on Friday probed one more person in connection with the jewellery theft from film maker Aishwarya Rajinikanth's house. Sources said that the police have also decided to interrogate Aishwarya Rajnikanth herself to take the probe forward.

The Teynampet police had already arrested Aishwarya’s maid Easwari and her car driver Venkatesan in the case. The police seized 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 30 grams diamond jewellery and 4 kilograms of silver articles and house property documents from the arrested Easwari.

The accused that the police interrogated today has been identified as Vinalak Shankar Navali from Mylapore, who allegedly bought the stolen jewellery. Police also informed that a total of 340 grams of gold jewellery was seized from Navali.

As per police sources, the arrested maid Easwari is suspected to have paid Rs 9 lakh to the driver Venkatesan. Based on this input, the police are investigating whether Venkatesan has any money. The police police are also trying to recover 350 grams of gold jewelery that Easwari is suspected to have pledged in her husband Angamuthu's bank account.

Angamuthu, on the other hand, has said he has no knowledge of Easwari stealing from Aishwarya Rajnikanth's house, though he has recently bought a house in the Sholinganallur area. During interrogation, Easwari claimed that Aishwarya Rajnikanth bought the house in Sholinganallur as a proxy in her name.

The police will now interrogate Aishwarya about the documents including the purchase receipt of the stolen jewellery. According to police, as more jewels were seized than those mentioned in her complaint, the police have decided to investigate by going to Aishwarya's house or summoning her.

Aishwarya had also submitted Soundarya's wedding album as an evidence when she lodged a complaint with the police. The police are verifying the stolen jewellery by comparing it with the evidence. After interrogating Aishwarya about the documents, police will hand over the stolen jewellery to the Court, the officials informed.