New Delhi: An Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take-off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said. The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco. There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added.

According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before take off due to the technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft. There was no immediate statement from Air India.

Subsequently, Air India on Monday deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital, according to sources. The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard.

The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added. A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

In a similar incident from earlier this month, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, the airline said. The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport. The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

"Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport to Abu Dhabi on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said. (With agency inputs)