Hyderabad: It is a well-known fact that the former captain of Team India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has a huge fan following. Apart from sports fans from all over the world...players of other teams also adore him. If they see him, they will show a lot of enthusiasm to click photos and shoot videos. Therefore, sometimes they cross their limits. In this backdrop, a video related to Dhoni surfaced online and there is a discussion on social media about that video.

Recently, Dhoni travelled with his wife Sakshi on a plane. However, while he was sleeping, one of the air hostesses took a video without Dhoni's knowledge and shared it on social media. In this video, while Dhoni is sleeping, Sakshi is seen next to him. "Dhoni is here.. watching", says the air hostess, who shot the video, and is seen smiling next to Sakshi. However, it is not known when and where this happened.

While many are expressing happiness after seeing the video of their favourite player sleeping peacefully, others are criticising the behaviour of the flight crew. "A netizen said the privacy of Dhoni should be respected. This is like an attack on the privacy of Dhoni and Sakshi. This is completely wrong."

Social media users advised air hostess to behave responsibly. Create awareness not to disturb the privacy of others. It is known that Chennai (CSK) won the IPL (IPL 2023). After that, Dhoni underwent knee surgery. Sakshi posted a video on Twitter and said that Dhoni is recovering.