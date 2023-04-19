AIR MARSHAL SANDEEP SINGH APPOINTED MILITARY ADVISOR TO NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

New Delhi India Former Air Force vice chief and ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has been appointed the new Military Advisor to National Security CouncilHe succeeds General Anil Chauhan who was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff in October last year Air Marshal Singh Retd has been appointed as the new Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat an NSCS official said The officer is expected to take over his new appointment on April 24 said officialsThe officials informed further that Singh retired from IAF on January 31 after a long tenure and is known for his active role in the modernisation of the IAF He was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on December 22 1983 An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and National Defence College he is an Experimental Test Pilot and Cat A Qualified Flying Instructor officials saidHe has flown several aircraft and has nearly 4900 hours of operational and test flying experience on Su30 MKI MiG29 MiG21 Kiran AN32 AVRO Jaguar and Mirage 2000 He has played a key role in the induction production and weaponization of the Su30 MKI aircraft in India the NSCS officials saidHe held several important field assignments in his career including Project Test Pilot of the Su30 Project Team at Moscow Commanding Officer of a frontline Su30MKI Sqn Chief Test Pilot at ASTE Commander of two Flying Bases Assistant Chief of Air Staff Plans Commandant ASTE Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff He was the Air Officer CommandinginChief of South Western Air Command before taking over as the VCAS as informed by the officials ANI