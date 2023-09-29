AIR INDIA ROPES IN MANISH MALHOTRA FOR UNIFORM MAKEOVER FOR ITS 10K EMPLOYEES

New Delhi: Air India is going to do away with its trademark red-blue saree, white shirt, and black trouser. Tata Group-owned Air India has roped in celebrity designer Manish Malhotra to design over 10,000 new uniforms for its employees.

The move is aimed at reviving the airlines' attire in tune with modernisation norms. The new uniforms are planned to be adopted for frontline employees by the end of this year. Sources said the costume makeover will coincide with the arrival of the airline’s first wide-body A350 aircraft.

The new makeover exercise will be carried out by designing new uniforms for its cabin crew, pilots and other colleagues on the frontline. Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is working closely with Malhotra and his team to combine elements of "our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India".

In a messgae on X, Air India said, "Fashion takes flight ✈️ Delighted to announce our partnership with celebrated couturier, @ManishMalhotra, to design new uniforms for our cabin crew, pilots and other colleagues on the frontline. Exciting times ahead, as we collaborate with Manish Malhotra to create a stunning new look for our colleagues that will represent the new Air India we are building", Air India tweeted.