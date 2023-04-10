New Delhi: Air India on Monday deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital, according to sources. The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added. A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

Last week, a 40-year-old drunk passenger was booked by Karnataka Police for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap when the IndiGo aircraft was flying to Bengaluru from Delhi. The flier who was involved in the incident was identified as Pratik. He was flying to Bengaluru from Delhi.

According to sources, the flier attempted to open the emergency door handle flap, which was fixed above the handle. A resident of Kanpur, Pratik, was working as a marketing executive at an e-commerce platform. Soon after the aircraft landed, Pratik was handed over to the CISF personnel and was subjected to Alcohol Test. The test returned as positive.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency in an inebriated state. On noticing this violation, the crew alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. It did not compromise the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," an official statement from Indigo read.

Earlier in March, an Indian passenger urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airline (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York. The 21-year-old Indian was identified as Arya Vohra. A student in the US, the youth urinated on a US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk. "American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," a statement from the airline read.