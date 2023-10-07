AIR INDIA CANCELS TWO FLIGHTS IN WAKE OF HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

New Delhi: An Air India Flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Saturday and a return flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi have been cancelled in the wake of a Hamas rocket attack on Israel. According to the airline, the decision was taken considering the interests and safety of the passengers and crew.

"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew," a spokesperson of Air India said. "Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," the airline added.

According to the latest updates, at least 40 people have been killed and over 700 people are injured, The Times of Israel reported. According to the Health Ministry, 779 people have been hospitalized. Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base, according to The Times of Israel.