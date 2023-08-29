New Delhi: Ahead of the key assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections, the Union Government on Tuesday announced to cut the cooking gas prices by Rs 200 per LPG cylinder for all domestic consumers.

This decision was announced by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur at the Cabinet briefing in the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Asked by reporters whether this decision was made keeping in mind the upcoming elections, the Union Minister declined and said, "This is a gift by PM Modi as we celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Onam."

"PM Modi has always and consistently worked for women's welfare, Ujjwala Yojana has spared women from harmful gas fumes and gave them accessibility to piped water in households", said Anurag Thakur.

On the achievement of ISRO, he said, "The Whole country is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3, cabinet appreciates this historic achievement of Indian scientists...".

"The Cabinet takes pride in the fact that our women scientists contributed in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission. This will inspire the next generations of women scientists. The Cabinet also thanks PM Modi for his vision and leadership towards Indian Space Programme", said Thakur.

