New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India on Friday conducted in-house election observers meeting at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Addressing the briefing for observers to be deployed to the poll-bound states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that "their job is to ensure a level playing field and purity of elections."

He further directed the observers "to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections." The CEC in his address also highlighted that the "Commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens (80+) and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such as home voting and accessible polling stations."