Ahead of Assembly polls in five states, CEC briefs 1,180 officials to conduct free and fair elections
Published: 21 minutes ago
Ahead of Assembly polls in five states, CEC briefs 1,180 officials to conduct free and fair elections
Published: 21 minutes ago
New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India on Friday conducted in-house election observers meeting at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Addressing the briefing for observers to be deployed to the poll-bound states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that "their job is to ensure a level playing field and purity of elections."
He further directed the observers "to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections." The CEC in his address also highlighted that the "Commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens (80+) and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such as home voting and accessible polling stations."
Speaking about the misuse of social media during the elections, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that the elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner. Hence, he "Instructed the observers to keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions." Around 1,180 officials attended the session here today. Officers drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and other accounts services across the country have been deployed as general, police and expenditure observers.