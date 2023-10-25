New Delhi: Dr Swati Nayak, an Agricultural scientist from Odisha, has received the prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award in the USA on Tuesday. Dr. Nayak was feted at an event organized under the aegis of "Global Food Policy and Diplomacy" held between October 24 and October 26 in Iowa.

Dr Nayak who is also popularly known as Seed Lady, and her husband Priyadarshi while speaking to ETV Bharat said that she had left for America from New Delhi on October 21. Swati was awarded the reputed award at around 2:30 a.m. (Indian time) on October 25. She will return to New Delhi on October 29.

The award is given to individuals below 40 years who are carrying out exceptional research work in the field of food and nutrition security. Dr Swati Nayak was awarded for conducting field research in collaboration with ground stakeholders such as farmers. Earlier, in an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Nayak had said the award was the outcome of her 10 years of hard work and research.

The agricultural scientist is associated with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), New Delhi. She graduated in agricultural science from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in 2007. She had her Master's in rural management from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Gujarat.