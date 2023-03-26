Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A court here has sentenced two men to life imprisonment in the 2014 murder case of Neelam Sharma who was wife of the editor of a local daily. Neelam, wife of Vijay Sharma, was murdered in her home on February 20, 2014, and the accused had later robbed the house.

After nine years of the murder, a court of additional sessions judge on March 23 convicted the accused, Ashutosh Goswami (36) alias Ashu and his friend Ronnie Massy (34), in the murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Ashutosh is the son of Vijay's sister, a family member said, adding police were initially clueless until Vijay's pet parrot began screaming the Ashutosh's name.

"The parrot helped family members identify accused Ashu... After the incident, the bird had stopped eating and drinking and became silent. When family members began talking about Ashu, it began screaming," the family member revealed. Vijay had registered an FIR at New Agra police station on February 21, 2014, Prosecution Officer Manish Mishra said.

"On the night of the incident, Vijay Sharma had gone to attend a marriage function in Firozabad. His wife Neelam Sharma, a pet dog and 92-year-old father were on the second floor of the house. His mentally challenged son was also present in the house. When Vijay Sharma returned from the marriage function at 12:40 am, he found his wife and pet dog lying in a pool of blood on the second floor of the house. Cash and jewellery were also stolen from the home," Mishra told PTI.

On February 25, 2014, the Agra police arrested Ashutosh and his friend Ronnie along with the looted cash and jewellery. Adarsh Chaudhary, Additional District Government Counsel (Crime) said, "On March 23, the additional sessions judge sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment." He further said that Vijay Sharma became suspicious since Ashutosh did not come to his home immediately after hearing the news of the Neelam's death.

"And when Ashutosh came, he had injuries in his hands and frequently changed his statements when asked bout the injuries. Another clue related to the murder was that both accused Ashutosh and Ronnie were seen coming out of the home of the deceased by some neighbours," Chaudhary said. The pet parrot had died after a few months of the death of Neelam, the family member said, adding Vijay Sharma also lost his life due to Covid in 2021. (PTI)