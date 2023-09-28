AGGRIEVED OVER MEITEI STUDENTS MURDER TEEN ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST LICYPRIYA KANGUJAM SEEKS PM MODI INTERVENTION

Tezpur(Assam): Aggrieved over the killing of Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- both Meitei students, who were missing since July and killed in a hate crime, noted environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam, 11, has made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate attention to solve the crisis in her state.

The young activist expressed her frustration with what she perceives as the central government's 'lackadaisical response' to the ongoing situation. Photos of the bodies of two students went viral on social media and triggered widespread condemnation on Monday. In one photo, the two students are seen sitting on a grassy compound with two armed men in the background. Another photo showed their bodies with the head of Hemjit appearing to be missing.

Police struggled to trace whereabouts of the two saying locations were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off. The last location of their mobile handsets was traced to Lamdan, near the winter flower tourist spot in troubled Churachandpur district.

In a heartfelt video message addressed to Prime Minister Modi, Licypriya urged him to prioritise the concerns of Manipur and take decisive action. She stated, "Dear Mr. @narendramodi ji, This is my urgent message to you. Manipur doesn't deserve the way you treat. Your silence is not the solution. We're ready to sacrifice more lives for Peace. Sacrificing the lives of the children for the failures of you is unacceptable at any cost. We want Justice for Manipur. We want Justice for Linthoigambi & Hemanjit.''

The situation in Manipur remains dire as thousands of schools were reduced to rubble, and over one lakh people forced to seek refuge in shelter camps. Licypriya's impassioned plea follows her previous attempts to draw the Prime Minister's attention to the crisis. On July 30, she wrote, ''Dear PM @narendramodi ji, We don’t want to listen to your #MannKiBaat. We want to hear #ManipurKiBaat. We’re literally dying.''