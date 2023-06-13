AFTER KUKIS MEITEI GROUP REFUSES TO BE PART OF MANIPUR PEACE COMMITTEE

Guwahati In an apparent setback to the peacemaking process in violencehit Manipur both the Kuki and Meitei groups refused to be part of the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted peace committee While Kuki groups were already unhappy at Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh being included in the committee now the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity COCOMI which comprises of five civil society groups from Metei has expressed displeasure over the composition of the committee It has alleged that its convener Jeetendra Ningomba was included in the committee as a member without his consent According to the COCOMI ensuring peace is not possible without withdrawing Suspension of Operations SOO with insurgents and addressing issues of narcoterrorism and illegal immigration Mr Ningomba said people want action against militants and reject the peace committee till all demands are met He said that violence should end in order to enable the peace committee to function He said that his consent was not taken while including his name among the members of the committee Leveling a similar allegation Kuki Inpi Manipur a top Kuki group had earlier said that its president was included without neither consulting nor informing him The MHA had set up the peace committee on June 10 Headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey the committee comprises 51 members including CM Biren Singh MPs MLAs and other stakeholders There are a total of 25 members from Meitei community 11 from Kuki and 10 from Naga along with three from Muslim and two from Nepali communities Also Read Nine more injured in gunfight in strifetorn ManipurAn ethnic violence broke out in Manipur between Metei and Kuki communities a month back that left 100 people dead and 310 injured