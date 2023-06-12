New Delhi Aircraft lessor Wilmington approached National Company Law Tribunal NCLT on Monday to initiate an insolvency case against SpiceJet and the next hearing is posted for June 16 Wilmington Trust SP Services Limited a Dublinbased company that leased aircraft to SpiceJet has filed a petition in the NCLT urging it to start the insolvency process against SpiceJet It is pertinent to note here that in May the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA deregistered three planes of the lowcost carrier at the request of lessors Apart from Wilmington Trust Sabarmati Aviation Leasing and Falgu Aviation Leasing sought the deregistration of the aircraft Also read Go First airlines cancel all scheduled flights till June 4SpiceJet had 67 aircraft in its fleet comprising Boeing 737s B737 Max and BombardierQ400s Out of these only 37 were in operation as of early May as per the agency This development comes against the backdrop of the Go First crisis and with reports of high fares and if this petition against SpiceJet is approved then many questions will be raised on the future prospects of lowcost fair airlines in the countryLast month Go First had reached the verge of bankruptcy and to save itself from the insolvency process the company had moved to NCLT On Saturday Go First issued a fresh announcement regarding the cancellation of all its flight services till June 14 It may be recalled that the airline s plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT on May 10 In a statement the airline said We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons Go First flights scheduled till May 26 2023 have been cancelled We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations The airline added a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly