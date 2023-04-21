AFRICAN CHEETAHS IN MPS KUNO NATIONAL PARK GET INDIAN NAMES

Bhopal All the 19 cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh s Kuno National Park KNP will now be known by their new names as they have been given Indian names The development came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi s appeal from people to suggest new names for the cheetahs translocated from Namibia and South AfricaA male Namibian cheetah who has already earned a tag of ghumakkad wanderer because of straying away from KNP enclosures twice within one week has been renamed Pavan while female Namibian cheetah Siyaya who gave birth four cubs recently will now be called Jwala Likewise two other female cheetahs Savannah and Tiblisi have been renamed Nabha and Dharti respectively Male cheetahs Elton and Freddy will now be known as Gaurav and Shaurya The name of only one cheetah wasn t changed completely Asha has an extra a added in her nameWhile 12 cheetahs 7 male and 5 female translocated from South Africa in the second phase under reintroduction of Project Cheetahs have also been given Indian names They have been renamed Daksha Nirva Vayu Agni Gamini Tejas Veera Suraj Dheera Uday Prabhas and Pavak As per the officials following PM Modi s appeal during his programme Mann Ki Baat on September 22 last year a week after PM Modi had released eight Namibian cheetahs on his 64th birthday on September 17 a competition was organised through mygovin from October 26 to October 31 2022In response a total of 11565 entries were received suggesting new names for reintroduced cheetahs Official said that the entries were scrutinised by a selection committee and based on the significance and relevance of the suggested names for their conservation and cultural value the new names were selected for Namibian and South African cheetahsThe Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change congratulated the winners of the competition who suggested new names for Namibian and South African cheetahsNotably a total 20 cheetahs were reintroduced in two phases from Namibia and South Africa under Project Cheetahs In first batch eight Namibian cheetahs 3 male and 5 female were released at KNP on September 17 last year while in the second phase 12 South African cheetahs were shifted on February 18 this yearOut of 20 one female Namibian cheetah Sasha died of kidneyrelated aliment on March 27 So now 19 cheetahs and four newborn cubs are living at Madhya Pradesh s Kuno National Park All 12 South African cheetahs have also been released into the larger hunting enclosures official said