New Delhi: In a renewed flare of political contention, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has unveiled a 2012 letter penned by veteran BJP leader LK Advani to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where the veteran BJP leader had proposed for the establishment of an all-encompassing collegium that would supervise appointments to crucial positions like those within the Election Commission.

The revelation comes amidst a mounting controversy over a proposed bill from the central government that seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the process of appointing the country's top election officers. The proposed bill, tabled in the Rajya Sabha just yesterday, has provoked intense debate due to its deviation from a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The bill at the centre of the storm suggests a significant shift in the appointment procedure for top Election Commission officers. According to the bill, the President will assume the responsibility of appointing these officers based on the recommendations of a panel composed of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister. This diverges starkly from the ruling by the Supreme Court in March, which emphasized the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in this panel.

In the uncovered letter from 2012, Advani proposed the establishment of an all-encompassing collegium that would supervise appointments to crucial positions like those within the Election Commission. The letter articulated the necessity of insulating the Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners from executive intervention, thereby safeguarding their independence as constitutional bodies.

"In order to allow independence in the functioning of the Election Commission as a Constitutional body, the office of Chief Election Commissioners, as well as the Election Commissioners, have to be insulated from the executive interference," Advani's letter read.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken a vocal stance against the proposed bill, contending that it not only contradicts Advani's earlier proposal but also contravenes a recent constitutional bench judgment from March 2, 2023. Ramesh asserted, "The CEC Bill brought by the Modi government is not only against what Advani proposed but also overturns a 5-judge Constitutional bench judgment from 2nd March 2023."

“In order to allow independence in the functioning of the Election Commission as a Constitutional body, the office of Chief Election Commissioners, as well as the Election Commissioners, have to be insulated from the executive interference,” Ramesh wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “In its current form, the CEC Bill will ensure executive interference with its 2:1 dominance of the Committee,” he added.

As the impending retirement of Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey approaches on February 14, 2024, creating a vacancy within the poll panel early next year, the proposed bill has taken on greater significance. This development, coupled with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, has prompted concerns from Ramesh and others. The proposed bill is now being viewed as an attempt to exert undue influence and "control" over the Election Commission, potentially impacting its impartiality and autonomy.

Despite vigorous objections from members of the opposition, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar proceeded with the legislative proceedings, allowing Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the bill. Prior to the Supreme Court's March pronouncement, the President's appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners relied on the government's recommendations, signifying a significant departure from the current proposal.