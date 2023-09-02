All set for launch of Aditya-L1 at 11.50 am today from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
date 2023-09-02
New Delhi/Sriharikota : After putting India on the Moon, the ISRO scientists are all set to launch the country's maiden solar mission - Aditya-L1 - which is set to be launched today at 11:50 am from the launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks.
Under the solar mission, ISRO will launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. On August 23, ISRO created history by making India the first country to successfully place a lander on the moon's South Pole. The following are the live updates of the prestigious Aditya L-1 solar mission:
- Countdown for Aditya L-1 launch commenced on Friday at 12.10 pm. ISRO planned a 23-hour 40-minute countdown for its first solar mission.
- ISRO live launch streaming of PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 to begin at 11:50 am Saturday
- Aditya-L1 to placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), 1.5 million km away from the Earth
- Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation
- On August 23, India scripted history as the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole
- India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface
- Chandrayaan-3 rover detected the presence of sulphur on the Moon