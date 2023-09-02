New Delhi/Sriharikota : After putting India on the Moon, the ISRO scientists are all set to launch the country's maiden solar mission - Aditya-L1 - which is set to be launched today at 11:50 am from the launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks.

Under the solar mission, ISRO will launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. On August 23, ISRO created history by making India the first country to successfully place a lander on the moon's South Pole. The following are the live updates of the prestigious Aditya L-1 solar mission: