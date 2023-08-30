New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha was revoked on Wednesday following a parliamentary panel's recommendation. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification stating, "The suspension of Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023."

Chowdhury had appeared before the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha and expressed regret for his behaviour in the House earlier in the day. The committee unanimously adopted a resolution to lift his suspension, which was immediately conveyed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. During his appearance, Chowdhury expressed remorse for certain remarks that led to his August 10 suspension from the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Chowdhury informed the committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings and regretted his remarks. A committee member stated, "The committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible."

Birla had named Chowdhury for "unruly conduct" on August 10, resulting in his suspension from Lok Sabha. This suspension was in place until the Privileges Committee submitted a report. During the August 18 committee meeting, some members believed that Lok Sabha's punishment sufficed, and further assessment by the parliamentary panel was unnecessary. Despite this, the committee followed due process by requiring Chowdhury's appearance on Wednesday.

