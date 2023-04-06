Sonipat: In the murder case of Monica, the woman from Canada who was killed by her boyfriend Sunil in Sonipat, got a new twist after the victim's aunt alleged that the accused is a married man and has two children. Monica, who came back from Canada to get married to Sunil, lived with her aunt Roshni in the Ganaur village before shifting abroad.

Roshni said that Monica and Sunil were introduced through her as she is a milk woman who delivered milk at Sunil's house too. Sunil's wife would receive the milk every day, and she would also see his children roaming around, Roshni claimed. Twisting the matter further, she said that Sunil and Monica shared the relationship of a brother and sister as she had tied him a rakhi on Rakshabandhan in 2021.

The victim's cousin Pradeep claimed that Monica came back to India just 17 days after leaving, in order to get married to Sunil. "She had left for Canada on January 5. But Sunil called her back, and on January 22, she came here and got married to him in Ghaziabad. She left again for Canada on January 30, and came back sometime in April when Sunil killed her," Pradeep said.

Also read: Haryana: Man kills girlfriend from Canada, buries body in the farmhouse, police detect murder after nine months

Roshni has further alleged that she had filed a missing complaint last year in October when Monica had stopped answering calls and messages for about 3 months, but the police did not properly investigate the matter. Her family also had doubts about Monica being in India though she had avoided answering any questions when prompted.

Sunil was arrested on Wednesday, after which he has confessed to having killed Monica in June 2022 during an argument between them. Monica's body was recovered from Sunil's farmhouse 9 months after her death. The post-mortem reports of the body have revealed the cause of death as bullet injuries in her head.

The accused is on 10-day remand as the investigation continues. Monica's family has however refused to carry out the final rites of her remains until all the culprits -- which according to her family include Sunil's family members -- are arrested and given adequate punishment.