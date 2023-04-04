Udaipur: As the Udaipur police continue the investigation into murder and rape of a 8-year-old girl in the Mavli area, newer details of the gory crime have come to the fore. While revealing the details of the crime he committed on Saturday night, the detained accused confirmed the involvement of his parents in the crime as well, officials said.

The accused confessed to have lured the victim -- who knew him very well as a neighbor -- and killed her in his house. He has confessed to raping the child's dead body after killing her. Though his parents were not home when he committed the crime, they reached home soon after, and found the child's dead body in their house.

Out of fear, they decided to cover the crime up and helped their son to chop the body and dispose it of in a nearby abandoned house. The officials have taken the parents under custody and are interrogating them. Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said they are now waiting for the post mortem reports of the child to ascertain the confession of the accused to be true.

The officials also informed that the accused is a video games addict and was caught playing a game when the police reached to interrogate him. They was led to the culprit with the help of a police dog, who also traced the dead remains of the child lying some 200 metres away from the house of the accused.

The incident happened on Sunday night, when the accused, identified as Kamlesh, was alone at home. "He was playing some kind of video game when he kidnapped the child playing in the neighbourhood. He then raped and killed her, and chopped her body into pieces in his own house, while his parents were out," the SP said, adding that police are yet to ascertain if the game had anything to do with the crime.