Dharamshala: The Accuracy Paragliding Pre-World Cup 2023 competition kicked off on Wednesday in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Inaugurated by RS Bali, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, the competition will go on till April 9. The competition has drawn hundreds of participants from across the country and the world.

A total of 142 participants from countries including India, USA, Netherlands, Spain and Nepal have registered for the competition. 103 of the total participants took off on the first day of the competition. Out of 95 male participants, 74 were Indian and 21 were foreign, while out of 8 female participants, 5 were Indian and 3 were foreign. Whereas, 10 participants were from the Indian Army, 1 from the Navy, 1 from the Air Force and 5 from the Paramilitary Force also took part in the paragliding competition.

RS Bali, while addressing the contest, said the tourism department will provide all possible help to promote paragliding, while the authorities have already allotted an amount worth Rs 25,00,000 for the successful organization of the event. "The tourism department has also got the Aero Sports Hostel constructed in Beed at a cost of Rs 12 crores. The state government will always happily work for the promotion of paragliding activities in Bir-Billing and tourism in the state," he said.

Further pointing out that this is the first time that tourism has been given so much importance in the state-budget, he highlighted that the budget of the tourism department has been increased by 10 times. "The government has increased the annual budget of tourism from 50 crores to 500 crores," he said.