New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by paying floral tributes here at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Cabinet Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, joined the observance at the memorial. The wreath-laying programme and prayer meeting were organised to mark Vajpayee's death anniversary.

The former Prime Minister's daughter Namita Bhattacharya and son-in-law Ranjan Bhattacharya also paid floral tribute to him at the memorial.

Leaders of several NDA constituents, including Praful Patel, M. Thambidurai and Jitan Ram Manjhi, also attended the event at 'Sadaiv Atal' and paid tribute to him.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also participated in the wreath-laying programme and prayer meeting.

PM Modi who paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

In tributes to the former PM, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi," he said.

The first-ever prime minister from the BJP, Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.