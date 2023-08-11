New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended for inappropriate conduct by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the privileges committee the case of the AAP MP who has been accused of 'gross misconduct' by Leader of House Piyush Goyal.

"Raghav Chadha's misdemeanour as an MP is serious and unbecoming of a people's representative in the August House. His conduct on the floor causing disruption is a serious breach of privilege. His acts were outrageous and inappropriate. It's painful for me to move the resolution but I'm duty-bound to do it," Goyal said.

Dhankhar said,"...I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges...suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges."

A Rajya Sabha bulletin had earlier said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha for inter-alia including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and had included names of the four MPs. "On consideration of the facts, the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," the RS bulletin said.