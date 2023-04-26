Aamir Khan on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Bollywood's Aamir Khan was in all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that 'Mann ki Baat' offers a prime example of how a leader leads by communication. Aamir was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100' on Wednesday. Narendra Modi hosts this monthly radio program and is known to connect with his citizens.

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the national capital with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour. The 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' is scheduled to broadcast on April 30.

"It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people," Aamir said pointing out that the Prime Minister engages with the citizens by discussing important issues. PM Modi is also known for putting forth his and giving suggestions to the citizens through this program, he said.

"That is how you lead by communication," Aamir said elaborating that this is how the Prime Minister shares his vision with his people. Speaking about a common criticism shared by Modi critics about the radio program that the Prime Minister only speaks his mind on radio and never keeps his ears to the ground, Aamir countered saying, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say and connecting with people across the country."

The "Laal Singh Chaddha" actor who had frequently faced the ire of 'boycott' culture and triggered a row with his "too much intolerance in India" remark some years back will also be participating in a panel called "Awahan Se Jan Andolan" later in the day.