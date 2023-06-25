Hyderabad: Generally, fathers love daughters more than sons. They will treat them like princesses and pamper them. It is a bit difficult for any father to leave a girl in a foreign country. After not seeing his daughter for one-and-a-half-year, the father became distraught.

With the intention of giving a surprise to his daughter, he left India for Canada without saying a word. He went to where she was working and stood in front of the door. With this unexpected incident, she broke down. They hugged each other and cried out in joy. A video of a lovely bond between a father and a daughter currently going viral on social media.

Shrutva Desai, a young woman, went to Canada for her graduation. She is continuing her studies while working in a local shop. She went abroad and did not come home for more than a year. So, her father decided to go there. "I was going anyway.. so I didn't tell my daughter with the intention of giving her a surprise."

He went straight to where she was working. She was suddenly taken aback when her father appeared before her. Shrutva shed tears of joy. She covered her face with both hands and sat down. Her father went near and comforted her. When I saw my father, my heart suddenly stopped. Have you come so far across countries just to see me? It seemed I will never forget this occasion in my life. I feel very proud to have such a father," Desai wrote on Instagram. Watch the heart-melting video!