A BIOPIC ON TESLA CEO ELON MUSK ON THE CARDS

Hyderabad: Biopics are being made on the lives of famous people in different fields all over the world. The lives of many celebrities and political leaders have already been revealed on the silver screen. The life of Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, will be made into a movie soon. Two months ago, his life story was released in the market titled 'Elon Musk'. It was written by an American writer Walter Isaacson. Musk, who was born into a humble family in South Africa, grew up to be a billionaire. How he has achieved great success in life has been explained in the book.

A Musk biopic is currently being made based on this book. To this extent, the film production company A24 is getting ready to make a biopic on Musk. For this, the production company has acquired the rights from the author of the book. Famous Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky will direct the film. Earlier, he directed films like 'Black Swan', 'Pie' and 'The Whale'. In this biopic, besides Musk's professional life, personal life will also be shown. However, the details of who will play Musk's role have not been revealed.