New Delhi: A total of 8,964 lives were lost in Left Wing Extremism or Naxalites' attacks in the country from 2004 to 2023, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The information came in as a written response from Nityanad Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, who was replying to a question from BJP MP Lallu Singh enquiring about the number of Naxalite-related incidents, deaths and the steps taken by the government. As per the data provided by the MoS, from 2004 to 2014, there were 17,679 Left Wing Extremism-related incidents and 6,984 deaths while from 2014 to 2023 (till June 15) there have been 7,649 LWE-related incidents and 2,020 deaths.

"The incidents of LWE-related violence reduced by 52% from 14,862 to 7,130 and the total number of deaths reduced by 69% from 6,035 to 1,868 in the said period. The figures are a reflection of the efficacy of operations being conducted by the Security Forces and the capacity-building measures undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs", Rai said in his reply.

He added, "At the same time, the developmental outreach by the Government of India has seen an increasingly large number of LWE cadres shunning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream." Ten personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in a blast on April 26 when they were returning after an anti-Naxalite operation under Aranpur Police Station limits. The incident, the biggest attack by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, was the biggest Maoist attack in two years.