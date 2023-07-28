82 PERCENT INCREASE IN MEDICAL COLLEGES IN INDIA MANDAVIYA TELLS LOK SABHA

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that there is an increase of 82 percent in the number of medical colleges from 387 to 704 in the country.

The rise in numbers came over a period of nine years from 2014 to till date. Mandaviya further said that there is an increase of 110 percent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,07,948 as of now. “There is also an increase of 117 percent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 as of now,” said Mandaviya in a reply to a query raised by Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal in the Lok Sabha.

Mandaviya said that his government has taken several steps for developing the country's medical infrastructure. “There is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the establishment of new medical colleges for upgrading district/ referral hospitals under which 157 new medical colleges have been approved. Out of that number, 107 are already functional,” he said.

The Union Minister said that CSS came into being for strengthening/ upgradation of existing state government and central government-aided medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS (UG) and PG seats. Under the initiative, support has been provided for an increase of 4,677 MBBS seats in 77 colleges with an approved cost of Rs 5612.25 crore. Provisions were made for 4,058 PG seats in phase-I in 72 colleges with an approved cost of Rs 1498.43 crore. Besides, another 3957 PG seats came up in phase II in 62 colleges with an approved cost of Rs 4461.44 crore.

Mandaviya said that under the upgradation of government medical colleges with the construction of Super Specialty Blocks of the PMSSY scheme, a total of 75 projects have been approved. Out of that number, 62 projects are complete. “Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved. Undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these,” he said.