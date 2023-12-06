New Delhi: Over 802 terror-related incidents, 670 encounters, 222 civilians were killed and 328 military personnel martyred in the last five years from 2018-2023 in Jammu Kashmir, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, over 41 terror-related incidents, 44 encounters, 13 civilians were killed while 20 security personnel were martyred in Jammu Kashmir in 2023 (up to 15 November).

This information came in as a written reply from Nityanand Rai while replying to a question from BJP MP G. V. L. Narasimha Rao enquiring about strategies adopted and actions taken by the Government after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the information provided by the MoS, 189 encounters were recorded in 2018, 102 in 2019, 118 in 2020, 100 in 2021, 117 in 2022, 44 in 2023 (up to 15 November). With regards to the deaths of civilians, 55 were recorded in 2018, 44 in 2019, 38 in 2020, 41 in 2021, 31 in 2022, 13 in 2023 (upto 15 November) while 91 security personnel were killed in 2018, 80 in 2019, 63 in 2020, 42 in 2021, 32 in 2022 and 20 in 2023.

On the details of the Government's efforts for the development of Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370, the Minister said, "53 projects are being implemented at a cost of Rs.58,477 crores by 15 Ministries/Departments in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 in sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development has been accelerated. 32 projects have been completed/ substantially completed."