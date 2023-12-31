Panaji (Goa): There's absolute pandemonium at the reputed Sunburn Music festival with complaints of theft leading to the arrest of 7 persons.

As per reports, Goa Police apprehended the accused for allegedly stealing mobile phones priced at Rs 25 lakh during the course of the music festival on Saturday. The police have seized 29 mobile phones of different brands, which the accused stole from concertgoers during the three-day festival, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi the members of inter-state gang was 'on the job' at the festival held at Vagator, Bardez.

"The modus operandi of the thieves was such wherein they used to target music lovers, and steal their high-end mobile phones while they were enjoying at the Sunburn festival," Dalvi added.

The police had received complaints about mobile phone thefts since the music festival began on December 28, he said. The Anjuna police were already prepared for such incidents and policemen in plain clothes were deployed at the venue to keep a watch on such elements, the official said. Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on Saturday, December 30.