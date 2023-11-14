Hyderabad: An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck near Sri Lanka at 12.31 pm on Tuesday and its impact was felt in Colombo, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground at a distance of 1326 km to the south-east of Colombo. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 12:31:10 IST and the latitude was found to be at 2.96 and longitude at 86.54.

Taking to X, the NCS posted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka https://seismo.gov.in/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/OS8xS1RWYlE4NTdudGROcTdTcURNUT09/Reviewed@KirenRijiju@Dr_Mishra1966@ndmaindia@Indiametdept".

No casualties have been reported so far. The impact of the earthquake was felt in Colombo that left people frightened. People left their houses in panic and ran to take refuge in the streets.

This has come nearly a week after an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Colombo on December 4. The incident occurred at 6.38 pm and no casualties were reported at that time.