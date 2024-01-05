New Delhi: As many as 57 Vistadome coaches (huge windows and transparent roofs) are running in various broad gauge lines, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Railways. The Vistadome coaches have been introduced in a bid to boost tourism in the country as well as make train travel memorable for passengers. These coaches offer 360-degree rotating seat facilities to the travellers to view the surroundings comfortably.

The first Vistadome coach in a train was introduced on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route in 2017, now the number has been increased to 57 coaches, which are already attached to several trains across the country in different states, including Assam, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. These coaches, running on various broad gauge lines, are in operation to provide world-class travel experience to travellers. Routes of these coaches are selected based on natural scenic beauty. Furthermore, allotment of the coaches is based on factors such as availability of the coaches, their operational feasibility, load limitations, day-time journey of the train and demand of passengers.

Vistadome coaches provide panoramic views, through wider body side windows as well as through transparent sections in the roof, thus enabling the passengers to enjoy the scenic beauty along the tracks and attract tourists. "As a measure of passenger convenience and to showcase natural and scenic beauty, aesthetically designed Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches on tourist routes have been introduced on Indian Railways," the ministry said.