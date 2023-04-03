New Delhi: Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday. The rescue drive was organised in association with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust, and Prayas JAC Society at the station with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates) said in the statement.

It said 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection. They have been sent to childcare institutions in the city after completion of procedures, the statement said and added that the rescued children included those missing, runaways, and child labourers. Railway Protection Force Police and Government Railway Police were also involved, the statement said.

Earlier in February, a 16-year-old Nepalese girl who was trafficked across the border allegedly for human sacrifice, was rescued from India, and Nepal's law enforcement officials have arrested six people, including five women, for their alleged involvement. The victim, a seventh-grade student, was lured into this sinister scheme with the promise of being offered huge sums of money besides getting the blessings from the biggest tantrik in India, Nepal Police officials said.

Nepal's Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau, Babarmahal have arrested six Nepalese nationals, including five women for their alleged involvement in trafficking the teenager to a tantrik baba in India, from Dhading district, 60 km west of Kathmandu. The preliminary investigation shows that all the five women had connection with the tantrik baba, Dan Bahadur Malla, the bureau spokesperson said during a press briefing.