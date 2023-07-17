35 POLICEMEN SENT TO JAIL IN GHAZIABAD AS MAHANT IS EXONERATED IN FAKE CASE

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A case has been registered against 35 policemen, including three others at the Loni border police station, on the orders of the court for sending Mahant and his wife to jail in a fake case. The case has been registered 40 days after the order of the court. On June 3, the court issued an order to register the case, while on July 13, the case was registered.

On June 3, 2023, Ghaziabad's Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir ordered the registration of an FIR against 35 policemen, including the inspector in-charge of the police station Loni border. The policemen are accused of filing a false case against Mahant Monu Sharma and his wife Deepa and sent both of them to jail.

According to Deepa, her husband Mahant Monu Sharma is the Mahant of the temple. They live on the temple premises. Whatever offerings come to the temple, it is spent on medicines and studies for the poor and hapless people. Along with this, marriages of poor girls are being performed. The accused parties were unhappy with this. Hence, policemen used to come to the temple every day demanding Rs 2 lakhs and threatening to kill them if they did not pay.

According to Deepa, on July 6, 2022, there was a marriage of a poor girl in the temple. During this time, three people came to the temple and had a fight. Deepa alleged that all three are henchmen of the MLA. "That's why instead of taking action against them, the police filed a false case against us and sent us to jail. On June 3, the Chief Judicial Magistrate stated in his order that the police station concerned is ordered to make sure to file a case against the accused in the case as per the rules.