New Delhi: A total of 339 people lost their lives in the country in the past five years while working in septic tanks with the maximum number of cases reported in Maharashtra (54), followed by 51 in Tamil Nadu, 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 44 in Haryana, 35 in Delhi, 28 in Gujarat and others, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In terms of totality, 67 such deaths were reported in 2018, 117 in 2019, 22 in 2020, 58 in 2021, 66 in 2022, and 9 in 2023. This information came in as a written response from Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, who was replying to a question from a couple of MPs enquiring about the total number of cleaning workers killed in sewers during the last five years.

As per the data provided by the MoS, Maharashtra reported 54 such deaths reported in the past five years with 5 in 2018, 17 in 2019, 4 in 2020, 8 in 2021, 15 in 2022, and 5 in 2023 followed by 51 in Tamil Nadu with 9 in 2018, 15 in 2019, 9 in 2020, 5 in 2021, 13 in 2022, 5 in 2023.

Similarly, 46 such deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh with eight in 2018, 26 in 2019, no deaths in 2020, four in 2021, eight in 2022, and zero deaths in 2023. These figures were followed by 44 deaths in Haryana with six in 2018, 16 in 2019, no cases in 2020, five in 2021, 17 in 2022, and no cases in 2023. Delhi accounted for 35 cases in Delhi with 11 in 2018, 10 in 2019, four each in 2020 and 2021, 6 in 2022. There was no case in 2023. There were 28 cases in Gujarat with two in 2018, 14 in 2019, no cases in 2020, five in 2021, four in 2022 and three in 2023 and others.