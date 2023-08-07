New Delhi: The Government on Monday told the lower house of the Parliament that a total of 33 projects worth Rs.880.82 crore have been sanctioned for Assam under the North East Special Infrastructure Development scheme, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday in Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on the details of the projects sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources for Northeast in Assam, particularly in Tezpur Lok Sabha Constituency and the current status of all the projects sanctioned under NESIDS and Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources for Northeast.

Reddy said, “Under North East Special Infrastructure Development (NESID) Scheme, a total of 33 projects worth Rs.880.82 crore have been sanctioned for Assam. A total of 446 projects worth Rs.3875.97 crore were sanctioned under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)-State scheme for Assam including Tezpur.

He said that under the NLCPR-State scheme in all a total of 1635 projects worth Rs 16234.88 crores have been sanctioned in the North East. Further, under NESIDS in all a total of 145 projects worth Rs 3392.99 crore have been sanctioned in the North East Region. Reddy told Loksabha that the details of projects being implemented under the NESID Scheme in the North Eastern Region including the projects in Dhubri, Goalpara, and South-Salmara Mankachar districts of Assam are at Annexure III.

“Since inception, funds to the tune of Rs.2000.60 crore have been released for 145 sanctioned projects under NESIDS in NER, against which Utilization Certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs.1249.91 crore have already been received”, the Parliament was told. Northeast Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) has been approved by the present government as a new Central Sector Scheme on 15 December 2017.

Under the Scheme guidelines of NESIDS, 100% central funding is provided to the State Governments of the North Eastern Region for the projects of physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power, and connectivity enhancing tourism and Social infrastructure relating to primary and secondary sectors of education and health. The period of the Scheme is 2017-18 to 2019-20. The funds are released in two instalments of 40% and 60%.